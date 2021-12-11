Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $80.35 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE) will announce sales of $80.35 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vintage Wine Estates’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $81.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $79.00 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Vintage Wine Estates will report full-year sales of $275.40 million for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $325.15 million, with estimates ranging from $319.60 million to $330.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Vintage Wine Estates.

Get Vintage Wine Estates alerts:

Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported 0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.14 by -0.09. The firm had revenue of 55.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 66.60 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VWE shares. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Vintage Wine Estates from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Vintage Wine Estates from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Vintage Wine Estates from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vintage Wine Estates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 14.25.

NASDAQ:VWE traded down 0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching 10.40. The stock had a trading volume of 138,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,514. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of 10.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Vintage Wine Estates has a 12 month low of 8.88 and a 12 month high of 13.48.

In other news, Director Paul S. Walsh acquired 5,000 shares of Vintage Wine Estates stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 10.45 per share, with a total value of 52,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick A. Roney acquired 100,000 shares of Vintage Wine Estates stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 11.03 per share, with a total value of 1,103,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 125,000 shares of company stock worth $1,372,050 in the last quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,000.

Vintage Wine Estates Company Profile

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces wine. It offers products through other retail stores. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Santa Rosa, California.

Featured Article: What is meant by holder of record?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vintage Wine Estates (VWE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vintage Wine Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vintage Wine Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.