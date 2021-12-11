Vipstar Coin Tops 24 Hour Volume of $8.00 (VIPS)

Vipstar Coin (CURRENCY:VIPS) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 11th. Vipstar Coin has a market cap of $1.12 million and $8.00 worth of Vipstar Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vipstar Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Vipstar Coin has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

VideoCoin (VID) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PhoenixChain (PCN) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00013405 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CHFRY Finance (CHEESE) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00009036 BTC.

Vipstar Coin Coin Profile

Vipstar Coin (CRYPTO:VIPS) uses the hashing algorithm. Vipstar Coin’s total supply is 63,499,128,193 coins and its circulating supply is 48,870,352,722 coins. Vipstar Coin’s official Twitter account is @VIPSTARCOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “VIPSTARCOIN (VIPS) is a cryptocurrency originated from a community called 'VIP' in 5channel, the largest Japanese textboards. VIPS is currently being developed by a volunteer programmer and test users. Its dev team is targeting for VIPS to be utilized in varied ways as an original cryptocurrency from Japan, setting the final goal for contributing to the society across borders as a convenient method of making donations. “

Buying and Selling Vipstar Coin

