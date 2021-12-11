Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Acquires 400 Shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) by 2.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in EnPro Industries were worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NPO. Capital International Investors grew its position in EnPro Industries by 78.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 810,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,705,000 after acquiring an additional 357,310 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,198,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $213,583,000 after purchasing an additional 51,389 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 63.6% in the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 96,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,372,000 after purchasing an additional 37,519 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 455,020.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 22,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 22,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 38.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,566,000 after purchasing an additional 21,584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NPO stock opened at $107.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.34 and a 200 day moving average of $93.27. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.09 and a 52 week high of $112.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.14. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 5.87%. The company had revenue of $283.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is 33.54%.

NPO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EnPro Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of EnPro Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of EnPro Industries from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.33.

About EnPro Industries

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

