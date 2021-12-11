Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Boosts Holdings in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) by 40.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,100 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in EchoStar were worth $1,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EchoStar in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EchoStar during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of EchoStar by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,071 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of EchoStar during the 2nd quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EchoStar during the 2nd quarter worth $212,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SATS opened at $26.30 on Friday. EchoStar Co. has a one year low of $19.75 and a one year high of $30.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 4.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.69.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. EchoStar had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 1.39%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EchoStar Co. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SATS shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of EchoStar from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EchoStar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

EchoStar Company Profile

EchoStar Corp. engages in the design, development, and distribution of digital set-top boxes and products for direct-to-home satellite service providers. It operates through the following business segments: Hughes, and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services to domestic and international consumer customers and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services and communication solutions to service providers and enterprise customers.

