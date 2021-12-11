Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $1.42 Million Stake in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CAR. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group during the second quarter worth $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Avis Budget Group by 185.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Avis Budget Group during the second quarter worth $43,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Avis Budget Group during the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Avis Budget Group by 4,651.9% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

In other Avis Budget Group news, SVP Jean M. Sera sold 3,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.76, for a total transaction of $940,495.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Bernardo Hees sold 43,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.06, for a total value of $11,934,578.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,600 shares of company stock valued at $16,388,012. 27.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Avis Budget Group stock opened at $243.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $226.49 and a 200-day moving average of $135.84. The stock has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.14. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.41 and a 52-week high of $545.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $10.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.90 by $3.84. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 10.04% and a negative return on equity of 729.29%. Avis Budget Group’s quarterly revenue was up 95.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 21.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays cut shares of Avis Budget Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avis Budget Group has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $191.50.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

Further Reading: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.