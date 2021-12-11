Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Purchases 17,400 Shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) by 87.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,400 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in AdvanSix were worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AdvanSix by 3,961.9% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in AdvanSix during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in AdvanSix during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AdvanSix by 32.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in AdvanSix by 57.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

ASIX stock opened at $46.82 on Friday. AdvanSix Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.06 and a 1-year high of $50.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.76.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.23. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 8.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that AdvanSix Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. AdvanSix’s payout ratio is currently 2.62%.

Separately, Piper Sandler started coverage on AdvanSix in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company.

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

