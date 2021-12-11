Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Purchases 2,300 Shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $1,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in UniFirst by 3.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in UniFirst by 1,666.0% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,156,000 after purchasing an additional 16,710 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in UniFirst by 13.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,885 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in UniFirst by 11.1% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in UniFirst by 6.8% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 171,047 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,134,000 after purchasing an additional 10,957 shares in the last quarter. 76.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UniFirst alerts:

Shares of NYSE UNF opened at $204.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.01. UniFirst Co. has a 12-month low of $189.84 and a 12-month high of $258.86.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The textile maker reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $465.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.52 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 8.29%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that UniFirst Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This is a boost from UniFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd.

UniFirst Profile

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

Read More: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF).

Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.