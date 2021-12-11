Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 9,700 Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,700 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment were worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 3.9% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 0.7% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 48,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 2.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Kendall Capital Management boosted its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 10.7% during the second quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 7,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. 67.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Bradley Blum sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $161,924.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

WWE has been the subject of several recent research reports. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.75.

NYSE WWE opened at $49.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.84 and a 200-day moving average of $54.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10 and a beta of 1.40. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.06 and a 52-week high of $70.72.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $255.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.56 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 38.71%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.37%.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, production and marketing of television and pay-per-view event programming and live events and the licensing and sale of consumer products featuring its brands. It operates through the following business segments: Digital Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products Division.

