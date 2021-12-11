Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Trims Holdings in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL reduced its stake in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) by 25.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 26,500 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.11% of Innoviva worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INVA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Innoviva by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 46,818 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Innoviva in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,102,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innoviva by 1.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 552,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,410,000 after purchasing an additional 6,668 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Innoviva by 885.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 442,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,932,000 after acquiring an additional 397,449 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Innoviva in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. 99.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:INVA opened at $16.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.30. Innoviva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.18 and a 12 month high of $18.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 75.82, a quick ratio of 75.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.47. Innoviva had a return on equity of 56.51% and a net margin of 82.58%. The firm had revenue of $97.86 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Innoviva, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

In other Innoviva news, Director Innoviva, Inc. purchased 1,212,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.30 per share, for a total transaction of $4,000,002.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Innoviva, Inc is engaged in the development, commercialization, and financial management of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio includes Relvar Breo Ellipta, which is a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist, vilanterol, and an inhaled corticosteroid, fluticasone furoate; and Anoro Ellipta, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist, umeclidinium bromide, LABA, VI.

