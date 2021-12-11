Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) PT Set at €308.00 by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus set a €308.00 ($346.07) target price on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group set a €300.00 ($337.08) price objective on Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays set a €295.00 ($331.46) price objective on Volkswagen in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €237.00 ($266.29) price objective on Volkswagen in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €310.00 ($348.31) price objective on Volkswagen in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €285.00 ($320.22) price objective on Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Volkswagen currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €257.07 ($288.84).

Shares of ETR VOW3 opened at €180.34 ($202.63) on Wednesday. Volkswagen has a one year low of €139.64 ($156.90) and a one year high of €252.20 ($283.37). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.32, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €187.21 and its 200-day moving average price is €201.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.19 billion and a PE ratio of 5.13.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

