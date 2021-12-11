Volvo Car (NASDAQ:VLVOF) Now Covered by Stifel Nicolaus

Research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Volvo Car (NASDAQ:VLVOF) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “sell” rating and a SEK 61 price target on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VLVOF. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Volvo Car in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a SEK 78 price target for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Volvo Car in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Nordea Equity Research initiated coverage on shares of Volvo Car in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a SEK 90 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of 80.67.

Shares of VLVOF opened at 8.35 on Thursday. Volvo Car has a fifty-two week low of 7.02 and a fifty-two week high of 8.65.

Volvo Car AB (publ.) designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, markets, and sells passenger cars in Europe, China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers sedansand SUV vehicles under the Volvo brand. It also provides vehicle parts and accessories. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

