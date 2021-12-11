Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,214 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 134,217 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $1,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VOYA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,874,249 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $730,267,000 after purchasing an additional 742,233 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,752,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 281.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 507,851 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,233,000 after purchasing an additional 374,700 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 459.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 368,844 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $22,685,000 after purchasing an additional 302,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,608,000.

VOYA stock opened at $63.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.49. Voya Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $54.46 and a one year high of $70.98.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $453.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is presently 5.15%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VOYA. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Voya Financial from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Voya Financial in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Voya Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.09.

In other Voya Financial news, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 19,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,355,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Clyde Landon Jr. Cobb sold 2,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total value of $190,448.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,678 shares of company stock worth $2,548,328. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

