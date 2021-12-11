Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.100-$0.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $490 million-$520 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $518.22 million.

WNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wabash National from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Wabash National from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wabash National from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wabash National has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.80.

Shares of WNC traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $18.49. 368,921 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,903. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Wabash National has a 12 month low of $13.04 and a 12 month high of $20.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $914.89 million, a P/E ratio of 31.12 and a beta of 1.67.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $482.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.23 million. Wabash National had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 7.76%. Wabash National’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Wabash National will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

In other Wabash National news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 3,672 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $58,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $29,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,180 shares of company stock valued at $148,991 in the last 90 days. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Wabash National during the third quarter valued at about $276,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Wabash National by 75.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Wabash National by 12.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after purchasing an additional 32,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Wabash National by 64.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 45,623 shares during the last quarter. 99.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the Company or through independent dealers.

