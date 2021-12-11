Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Director S Robson Walton Sells 704,063 Shares of Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Director S Robson Walton sold 704,063 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.94, for a total value of $97,118,450.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

S Robson Walton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 7th, S Robson Walton sold 308,135 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total value of $42,821,520.95.

On Friday, December 3rd, S Robson Walton sold 492,161 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.24, for a total value of $67,544,175.64.

On Wednesday, December 1st, S Robson Walton sold 409,231 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total value of $57,038,616.78.

On Monday, November 29th, S Robson Walton sold 414,729 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.16, for a total value of $59,372,603.64.

On Tuesday, September 21st, S Robson Walton sold 384,073 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.51, for a total value of $55,118,316.23.

On Thursday, September 16th, S Robson Walton sold 173,571 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $25,183,416.39.

WMT opened at $141.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $391.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.28 and a 1-year high of $152.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $143.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.28.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Walmart by 360.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 253 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 513.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. 30.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on WMT. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, August 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James upped their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.20.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

