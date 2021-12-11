Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Price Target Lowered to $52.00 at Loop Capital

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) had its target price trimmed by Loop Capital from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on WRBY. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set an inline rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.38.

Shares of WRBY stock opened at $46.60 on Friday. Warby Parker has a one year low of $43.83 and a one year high of $60.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.05.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.66. The business had revenue of $137.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.09 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Warby Parker will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Warby Parker news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 9,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.00 per share, for a total transaction of $433,105.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased 242,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.41 per share, with a total value of $13,217,494.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 1,104,621 shares of company stock worth $57,309,862 over the last ninety days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the 3rd quarter worth $882,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the 3rd quarter worth $987,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the 3rd quarter worth $988,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the 3rd quarter worth $1,313,000.

About Warby Parker

Warby Parker Inc is a direct-to-consumer eyewear brand. Warby Parker Inc is based in NEW YORK.

