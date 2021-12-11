Weber (NYSE:WEBR) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Weber Inc (NYSE:WEBR)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $19.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Weber traded as low as $12.60 and last traded at $12.82, with a volume of 1758662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.51.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on WEBR. Bank of America started coverage on Weber in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on Weber in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Weber in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Weber from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Weber in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.50 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Weber has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Weber during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Weber during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Weber during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Weber in the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC bought a new position in shares of Weber in the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. 68.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.47.

Weber (NYSE:WEBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 15th. The company reported $157.60 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $668.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.87 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Weber Inc will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th.

Weber Company Profile

WEBER INC. is a barbecue brand. It offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts. WEBER INC. is headquartered in Palatine, IL.

