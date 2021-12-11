Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Given New $44.50 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $54.00 to $44.50 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Weibo from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Weibo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on Weibo from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Weibo from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price objective on Weibo from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.38.

WB stock opened at $31.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 4.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.04. Weibo has a 1 year low of $30.38 and a 1 year high of $64.70.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The information services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $607.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.79 million. Weibo had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Weibo will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WB. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Weibo by 161.8% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,534,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $72,854,000 after purchasing an additional 948,100 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Weibo by 74.0% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,206,060 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $57,276,000 after purchasing an additional 512,861 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Weibo by 24.8% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,300,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $121,047,000 after purchasing an additional 456,799 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Weibo by 9.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,689,231 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $246,747,000 after purchasing an additional 409,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Weibo by 1,873.4% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 371,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,619,000 after purchasing an additional 352,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.63% of the company’s stock.

About Weibo

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

