Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) Increases Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0606 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. This is a boost from Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 3.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EAD opened at $8.72 on Friday. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $8.01 and a 12-month high of $9.19.
About Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund
Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It seeks current income and capital appreciation through investment in below investment grade debt securities, loans, and preferred stocks. The company was founded on December 3, 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
