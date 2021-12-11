Wells Fargo & Company Begins Coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS)

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on APLS. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.60.

NASDAQ APLS opened at $41.88 on Wednesday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $27.50 and a one year high of $73.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.59 and its 200-day moving average is $50.34.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.73) by ($0.55). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.79) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -8.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Morningside Venture Investment acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Federico Grossi sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total value of $25,927.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Eversept Partners LP purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $156,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 56.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $167,000. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

