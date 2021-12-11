Wells Fargo & Company Begins Coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $137.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on HZNP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $126.75.

Horizon Therapeutics Public stock opened at $100.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.82 billion, a PE ratio of 43.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.78. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a twelve month low of $66.41 and a twelve month high of $120.54.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.21. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 26.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 46,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $5,089,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 30,168 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.04, for a total transaction of $3,410,190.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 231,107 shares of company stock valued at $25,286,662. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HZNP. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 90.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

