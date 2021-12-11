Wells Fargo & Company Begins Coverage on Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX)

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $42.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on RXDX. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Prometheus Biosciences from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prometheus Biosciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Prometheus Biosciences in a report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Prometheus Biosciences from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.33.

Shares of Prometheus Biosciences stock opened at $33.14 on Wednesday. Prometheus Biosciences has a 52 week low of $16.11 and a 52 week high of $39.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.48.

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.38 million. Prometheus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 44.74% and a negative net margin of 2,696.67%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Prometheus Biosciences will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Prometheus Biosciences by 140.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Prometheus Biosciences by 116.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Prometheus Biosciences by 888.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Prometheus Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Prometheus Biosciences by 237.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares during the period. 61.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Prometheus Biosciences

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment and diagnosis of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its products include PRA023, a Phase I clinical trial IgG1 humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb); PR600, an anti- tumor necrosis factor mAb for IBD; PR300, a G-protein coupled receptor modulator small molecule for IBD; PR1800, anti-chemokine mAb for IBD; and PR2100, an anti-inflammatory cytokine mAb for IBD.

