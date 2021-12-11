Wells Fargo & Company Begins Coverage on Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX)

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $42.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on RXDX. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Prometheus Biosciences from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prometheus Biosciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Prometheus Biosciences in a report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Prometheus Biosciences from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.33.
Shares of Prometheus Biosciences stock opened at $33.14 on Wednesday. Prometheus Biosciences has a 52 week low of $16.11 and a 52 week high of $39.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.48.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Prometheus Biosciences by 140.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Prometheus Biosciences by 116.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Prometheus Biosciences by 888.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Prometheus Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Prometheus Biosciences by 237.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares during the period. 61.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Prometheus Biosciences
Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment and diagnosis of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its products include PRA023, a Phase I clinical trial IgG1 humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb); PR600, an anti- tumor necrosis factor mAb for IBD; PR300, a G-protein coupled receptor modulator small molecule for IBD; PR1800, anti-chemokine mAb for IBD; and PR2100, an anti-inflammatory cytokine mAb for IBD.
