Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Price Target to $138.00

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $130.00 to $138.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $131.17.

Shares of EMN opened at $117.30 on Wednesday. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $96.27 and a 52 week high of $130.47. The firm has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. Eastman Chemical’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This is an increase from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.19%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 19.7% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 26.6% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 6,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the second quarter valued at $240,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 6.6% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, G&S Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.1% during the second quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 24,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

