Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 35,633 Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 136.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,633 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $3,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $113,000.

ACHC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.79.

Shares of ACHC stock opened at $58.70 on Friday. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.85 and a 1 year high of $68.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.86 and its 200-day moving average is $62.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.88, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 29.32% and a positive return on equity of 12.14%. The company had revenue of $587.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Acadia Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acadia Healthcare Profile

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

