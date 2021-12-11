Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 41,732 Shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) by 18.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 266,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,732 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust were worth $3,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 10.0% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 43,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 1.7% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 844,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,394,000 after acquiring an additional 14,514 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 28.1% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 29,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 6,475 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 9.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 121,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 10,518 shares during the period. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IQI stock opened at $13.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.43. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $12.41 and a 52 week high of $13.98.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0509 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%.

About Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

