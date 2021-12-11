Wells Fargo & Company MN Grows Holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 29,705 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.10% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $3,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 178.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,870,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $298,051,000 after acquiring an additional 3,119,047 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,426,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $576,889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709,103 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 108.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,024,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $124,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,961 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2,183.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 511,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,300,000 after acquiring an additional 489,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,080,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,117,000 after buying an additional 487,605 shares during the period. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLIC stock opened at $66.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.28. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.24 and a 52 week high of $75.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.25.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.04. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 24.19% and a return on equity of 41.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is presently 9.67%.

Several research firms have recently commented on KLIC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.40.

In other news, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 30,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total value of $2,034,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 25,384 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $1,586,246.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 105,616 shares of company stock worth $6,979,492. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Profile

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of tools used to assemble semiconductor devices, including integrated circuits, high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes, and power modules. It operates through the Capital Equipment and Aftermarket Products & Services (APS) segments.

