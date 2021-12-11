Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $3.66 Million Stake in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its stake in shares of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,874 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.17% of Organogenesis worth $3,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Organogenesis by 206.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,021,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730,593 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Organogenesis in the second quarter valued at $515,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Organogenesis by 17,510.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 285,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,739,000 after purchasing an additional 283,491 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Organogenesis by 566.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 117,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 99,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Organogenesis in the second quarter valued at $7,858,000. 38.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ORGO. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Organogenesis in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Organogenesis from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Organogenesis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.25.

In related news, major shareholder 2016 Organo 10-Year Grat U/ Gn acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.93 per share, for a total transaction of $248,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 29,800 shares of company stock valued at $294,968. 57.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ORGO opened at $9.66 on Friday. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.57 and a twelve month high of $24.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.07.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Organogenesis had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 36.76%. The firm had revenue of $113.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Organogenesis Company Profile

Organogenesis Holdings, Inc is a regenerative medical company. It focuses on the development, manufacture and commercialization of product solutions for the advanced wound care, surgical and sports medicine markets. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Canton, MA.

