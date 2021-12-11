Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $3.70 Million Position in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) by 29.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,830 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Safety Insurance Group were worth $3,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group during the second quarter worth $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 404.8% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group during the second quarter worth $165,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 109,200.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 4,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group during the second quarter worth $384,000. Institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Safety Insurance Group alerts:

In other news, insider Ann Marie Mckeown sold 3,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $267,843.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ SAFT opened at $79.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.75 and a 12 month high of $87.98.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.55. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $213.71 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Safety Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.64%.

Safety Insurance Group Company Profile

Safety Insurance Group, Inc engages in the management and provision of insurance services. It offers property and casualty insurance products which include commercial vehicles and fleets. The firm provides private passenger automobile, commercial automobile and homeowners insurance. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

See Also: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Safety Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safety Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.