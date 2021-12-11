Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $3.77 Million Position in Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 269,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,327 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.61% of Glatfelter worth $3,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Glatfelter by 14.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 268,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,743,000 after buying an additional 33,905 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Glatfelter by 68,608.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 8,233 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Glatfelter by 5.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 3,138 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Glatfelter by 3.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Glatfelter by 98.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 198,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after buying an additional 98,349 shares during the period. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GLT opened at $17.21 on Friday. Glatfelter Co. has a 52-week low of $13.34 and a 52-week high of $19.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $766.28 million, a PE ratio of 28.68 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.33.

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Glatfelter had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 2.75%. The business had revenue of $279.65 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Glatfelter’s payout ratio is presently 93.33%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Glatfelter from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

In related news, SVP Christopher W. Astley sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total transaction of $111,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

About Glatfelter

Glatfelter Corp. engages in the manufacture of papers and fiber-based engineered materials. It operates through the Composite Fibers and Airlaid Materials segments. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials, wallcover base materials, technical specialties, composite laminates decorative laminate solution, and metallized products.

