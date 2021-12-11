Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 94,507 Shares of Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its holdings in Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 319,750 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 94,507 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Kearny Financial were worth $3,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRNY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 696.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,705 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,114 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Kearny Financial during the second quarter worth $92,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 23.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,761 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Kearny Financial during the second quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kearny Financial during the second quarter worth $135,000. Institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kearny Financial stock opened at $12.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Kearny Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $8.94 and a 12 month high of $13.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.69. The stock has a market cap of $964.39 million, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.79.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. Kearny Financial had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 27.87%. The business had revenue of $53.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Kearny Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Kearny Financial’s payout ratio is 48.89%.

In other Kearny Financial news, EVP Patrick M. Joyce sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total value of $27,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore J. Aanensen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total value of $64,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,650 shares of company stock valued at $112,390. 6.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kearny Financial Company Profile

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of the bank. Its services comprises of deposits from the general public in New Jersey. The firm uses deposits, together with other funds, to originate or purchase loans for its portfolio and invest in securities.

