Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Purchased by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,754,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,305 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $81,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sippican Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 16,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 9,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 26,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WFC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.43.

WFC stock opened at $50.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $206.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.26. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $28.51 and a 52 week high of $52.56.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $18.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.31 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 23.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 18.87%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

