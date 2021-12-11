Wells Fargo & Company Reiterates “Underweight” Rating for Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED)

Wells Fargo & Company reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on WEED. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$11.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. CIBC cut Canopy Growth from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$22.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity cut Canopy Growth from a hold rating to a sell rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$25.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen restated a buy rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$20.16.

Shares of WEED stock opened at C$12.18 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$15.77 and its 200-day moving average price is C$21.69. The company has a current ratio of 9.63, a quick ratio of 7.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.32. The stock has a market cap of C$4.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55. Canopy Growth has a twelve month low of C$12.16 and a twelve month high of C$71.60.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

