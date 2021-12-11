West Family Investments Inc. Acquires 1,841 Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

West Family Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) by 12.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,166 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the quarter. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EQNR. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,007,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 312,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,090,000 after acquiring an additional 58,447 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 459,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,733,000 after acquiring an additional 4,771 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. 5.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

Shares of EQNR stock opened at $26.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $85.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.06, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.08. Equinor ASA has a 52 week low of $15.88 and a 52 week high of $28.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.25.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $23.26 billion for the quarter. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 17.98%. On average, analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is 61.18%.

EQNR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Monday, November 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinor ASA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.94.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.