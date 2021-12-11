West Family Investments Inc. Acquires 461 Shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

West Family Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 9.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Black Knight by 413.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Black Knight in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Black Knight by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Black Knight by 5,225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Black Knight in the 2nd quarter worth $95,000. Institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Black Knight alerts:

Shares of BKI opened at $73.75 on Friday. Black Knight, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.60 and a twelve month high of $91.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.48, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Black Knight had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $378.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour acquired 14,000 shares of Black Knight stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.84 per share, for a total transaction of $963,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on BKI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Black Knight from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.17.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

Read More: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.