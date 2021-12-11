West Family Investments Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

West Family Investments Inc. lifted its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the quarter. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 5.0% during the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 30.1% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 2.9% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 6,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. increased its position in shares of Diageo by 4.8% during the third quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 19,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,829,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. 9.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diageo stock opened at $209.93 on Friday. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $153.67 and a 12-month high of $213.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $202.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Investec upgraded shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Societe Generale raised shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Diageo from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Diageo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.50.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

