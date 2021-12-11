West Family Investments Inc. Decreases Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

West Family Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 83.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 50,586 shares during the quarter. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 493,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,002,000 after buying an additional 104,715 shares in the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the third quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 37,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 8.5% in the third quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.0% during the third quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 18,927 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.5% during the third quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 33,938 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 8,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Truist Securities cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.90.

XOM stock opened at $63.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.02. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $40.53 and a 52 week high of $66.38. The company has a market cap of $266.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.37.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -253.24%.

In related news, insider James M. Spellings, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $782,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Linda D. Ducharme sold 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $537,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 5,544 shares of company stock valued at $352,640 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

