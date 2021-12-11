West Family Investments Inc. Has $675,000 Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

West Family Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,650 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the quarter. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Payden & Rygel boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 37.9% during the second quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 16,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 6.4% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 22,322 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 88,744 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $12,888,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the period. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 4.0% in the third quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 31,302 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 26.8% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 23,443 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,404,000 after acquiring an additional 4,955 shares during the period. 64.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 12,089 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $2,055,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Elizabeth J. Comstock sold 14,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.72, for a total transaction of $2,222,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 247,589 shares of company stock worth $40,048,835 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NKE opened at $169.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.38. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.44 and a 1-year high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 32.36%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NKE shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on NIKE from $179.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Bank of America lowered their target price on NIKE from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Wedbush started coverage on NIKE in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.44.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

