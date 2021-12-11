West Family Investments Inc. Raises Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

West Family Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 38.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the quarter. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at $572,588,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,097,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $983,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,625 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,276,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,360,750,000 after acquiring an additional 862,072 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,495,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $864,549,000 after acquiring an additional 820,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,698,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,203,239,000 after acquiring an additional 718,898 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $196.00 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $159.56 and a 1 year high of $202.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $192.77 and its 200-day moving average is $190.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 41.61% and a return on equity of 68.63%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.05%.

In related news, VP Haviv Ilan sold 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total value of $9,018,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $948,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,241 shares of company stock worth $10,772,343 over the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TXN shares. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.08.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

