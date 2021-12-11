West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Bought by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 120.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,350 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,317 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $10,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $397,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $610,000. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.2% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 98.8% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 169 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WST opened at $431.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $253.85 and a 1 year high of $475.35. The company has a market cap of $31.97 billion, a PE ratio of 53.54, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $424.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $408.56.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.26. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 30.35%. The business had revenue of $706.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. This is a positive change from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $438.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

