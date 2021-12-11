WestEnd Advisors LLC Has $54.42 Million Stock Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

WestEnd Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 418,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,666 shares during the period. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 1.6% of WestEnd Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. WestEnd Advisors LLC owned about 0.51% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $54,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 5,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 4,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of IEI stock opened at $128.74 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $128.05 and a 52-week high of $133.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.35.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.076 per share. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

See Also: Why is total return important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.