WestEnd Advisors LLC Sells 22 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

WestEnd Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 16.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22 shares during the period. WestEnd Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 55,689.5% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,925,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,660,000 after purchasing an additional 23,882,446 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 19,858,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,537,710,000 after buying an additional 1,118,609 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,547,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,403,620,000 after buying an additional 1,106,085 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,052,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,321,848,000 after buying an additional 458,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 12.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,428,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,623,645,000 after buying an additional 922,836 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $472.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $458.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $444.93. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $363.38 and a 12-month high of $475.50.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.