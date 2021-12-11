Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. decreased its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,431 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 95.7% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 48.1% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 337.9% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WY stock opened at $40.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.03. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $30.87 and a 12 month high of $41.68. The company has a market capitalization of $29.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.74.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.54%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

