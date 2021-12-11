WFA of San Diego LLC Buys Shares of 1,130 Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FISV. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 22,996,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,458,048,000 after acquiring an additional 8,599,663 shares during the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 616.3% during the 2nd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 6,160,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $658,464,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300,200 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 793.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,754,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446,408 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,399,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,639,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,418,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,068,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on FISV shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $153.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.40.

Fiserv stock opened at $103.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.96 and a 200-day moving average of $108.50. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $92.06 and a one year high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $68.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.83.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.55, for a total value of $1,085,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $2,065,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 21,491 shares of company stock valued at $2,064,444 and have sold 104,934 shares valued at $10,677,829. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

