WFA of San Diego LLC Purchases Shares of 4,658 SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 55.9% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period.

Shares of SPIP opened at $31.32 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $30.08 and a 12 month high of $32.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.45 and its 200-day moving average is $31.34.

