Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) Price Target Raised to $85.00 at Cowen

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) had its price target upped by Cowen from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

WLL has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Whiting Petroleum has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.67.

WLL stock opened at $68.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.93 and a 200 day moving average of $55.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 2.65. Whiting Petroleum has a 52 week low of $19.75 and a 52 week high of $71.61.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.51. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Whiting Petroleum will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Iv Rice bought 15,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.66 per share, with a total value of $1,025,049.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 97.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 768 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

