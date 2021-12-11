Wickes Group (LON:WIX) PT Raised to GBX 290

Wickes Group (LON:WIX) had its price objective boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 280 ($3.71) to GBX 290 ($3.85) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.77) price objective on shares of Wickes Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.77) price objective on shares of Wickes Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Wickes Group from GBX 313 ($4.15) to GBX 320 ($4.24) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Liberum Capital boosted their target price on shares of Wickes Group from GBX 420 ($5.57) to GBX 450 ($5.97) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 356 ($4.72).

Shares of LON WIX opened at GBX 233.60 ($3.10) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £606.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 225.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 239.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 570.05. Wickes Group has a twelve month low of GBX 204 ($2.71) and a twelve month high of GBX 288.40 ($3.82).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. Wickes Group’s dividend payout ratio is 19.80%.

In other Wickes Group news, insider Christopher Rogers purchased 20,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 223 ($2.96) per share, with a total value of £45,810.89 ($60,749.09).

About Wickes Group

Wickes Group plc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including kitchens, bathrooms, gardens, building supplies, tools and workwear, doors and windows, flooring, tiles, painting and decorating, electrical and hardware, joinery, heating and plumbing, as well as grouting, sealants, and adhesives.

