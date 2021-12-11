William Blair Weighs in on Torrid Holdings Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:CURV)

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) – Equities research analysts at William Blair upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Torrid in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, December 9th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now forecasts that the company will earn $1.13 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.07.

CURV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Torrid from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Torrid from $30.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen reduced their price objective on Torrid from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. The analyst said its 3Q experienced sales pressure on supply-chain related inventory delays and believes its multiple is likely to contract in near-term. He noted they narrowed FY2021 outlook and its 4Q guidance is lower versus the Street on inflationary headwinds including air freight and potential inventory delays. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Torrid from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Torrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Torrid presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.94.

Shares of NYSE:CURV opened at $11.31 on Friday. Torrid has a 12-month low of $10.77 and a 12-month high of $33.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.64.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $306.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.36 million. Torrid’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CURV. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Torrid during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,145,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Torrid during the third quarter valued at approximately $23,809,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Torrid during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,418,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Torrid during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,158,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Torrid during the third quarter worth $8,950,000.

About Torrid

Torrid Holdings Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Torrid Parent Inc that operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

