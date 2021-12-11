William P. Quinn Buys 1,221 Shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT) Stock

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT) CFO William P. Quinn purchased 1,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.65 per share, for a total transaction of $20,329.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:BOLT opened at $4.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.96 and its 200-day moving average is $13.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 9.39 and a quick ratio of 9.39. Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.27 and a 12 month high of $43.07.

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $0.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.62 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics from $19.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bolt Biotherapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics by 206.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics by 262.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in the third quarter worth $91,000. 89.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bolt Biotherapeutics

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company develops BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors; and BDC-2034, a carcinoembryonic antigen program for colorectal, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and breast cancers.

