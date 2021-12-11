Wing Finance (WING) Price Hits $14.56 on Exchanges

Wing Finance (CURRENCY:WING) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 11th. Wing Finance has a total market capitalization of $31.43 million and $2.16 million worth of Wing Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Wing Finance has traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Wing Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $14.56 or 0.00030187 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.15 or 0.00056288 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,976.97 or 0.08245722 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.91 or 0.00080665 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,360.43 or 1.00268838 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00057093 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002801 BTC.

Wing Finance Coin Profile

Wing Finance’s genesis date was September 8th, 2020. Wing Finance’s total supply is 3,283,982 coins and its circulating supply is 2,158,982 coins. Wing Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. During 2020, a vote was held and WING holders decided to lower WING's final total supply to 5 million and adjust WING's distribution rate. “

Wing Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

