Winpak Ltd. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (TSE:WPK)

Winpak Ltd. (TSE:WPK) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st.

WPK stock opened at C$35.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 8.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Winpak has a fifty-two week low of C$34.74 and a fifty-two week high of C$45.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$38.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$40.30. The stock has a market cap of C$2.31 billion and a PE ratio of 18.08.

Winpak (TSE:WPK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.50 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$320.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$296.60 million. Equities analysts forecast that Winpak will post 2.1866965 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, and Packaging Machinery. The Flexible Packaging segment provides modified atmosphere packaging products for fresh and processed meats, poultry, cheese, medical device packaging, and high performance pouch applications; high-barrier films for converting applications; barrier and non-barrier films for printing, laminating, and bag making, including shrink bags; and biaxially oriented nylon films for printing, metalizing, or laminating processes, food packaging, and industrial applications.

