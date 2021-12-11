WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) Receives $7.03 Average Target Price from Analysts

WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.03.

WETF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on WisdomTree Investments from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WisdomTree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

WisdomTree Investments stock opened at $6.38 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.24 and its 200 day moving average is $6.26. WisdomTree Investments has a one year low of $4.66 and a one year high of $7.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $925.93 million, a PE ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $78.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.65 million. WisdomTree Investments had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WisdomTree Investments will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. WisdomTree Investments’s payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

In other WisdomTree Investments news, Director Frank Salerno sold 10,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total transaction of $59,041.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Peter M. Ziemba sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $33,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 93.7% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 204,934 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 99,116 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,648,258 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $20,685,000 after purchasing an additional 52,585 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments during the third quarter worth about $663,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in WisdomTree Investments by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 736,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,175,000 after acquiring an additional 156,900 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in WisdomTree Investments by 184.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 114,251 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 74,142 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

About WisdomTree Investments

WisdomTree Investments, Inc operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers.

